Brian Thomas, 80, was involved in a single-vehicle collision at the Marks Farm roundabout between 3am and 3.45am on Thursday, February 29.

Police rushed to the scene after a senior paramedic spotted the crash whilst en route to another incident, with colleagues from the East of England Ambulance Service also attending.

The roundabout was closed throughout the morning.

Scene - Marks Farm roundabout, where the incident took place (Image: Google)

Police later confirmed a pensioner died at the scene, with tributes now being paid to Mr Thomas.

His daughter said: “Brian was a born-again Christian, father to one son and one daughter.

“He was known for his unique, fun and bantering sense of humour, as well as for being caring, thoughtful and persevering.

“His intelligence made him a good and respected teacher, of Maths in particular, and he was good at maintaining silence in the classroom.

“Brian was successful at crossword competitions, loved classical music and was also a keen golfer and chess player.

“He once ran a 100-mile race, as well as numerous marathons in South Africa, and won a silver medal in the well-known Comrades marathon.

“This regimen led to him attending the gym almost six days a week after he retired from running.

“He loved to eat out at Toby Carvery and his children referred to him as ‘Papa Bear’.

“We thank God we were able to celebrate his 80th birthday recently.”

Tragic - Brian Thomas (Image: Essex Police)

Essex Police enquiries are ongoing, with detectives in the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit continuing to appeal for the public’s help as part of the investigation.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with footage or information, to come forward.

A spokesman said: "If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage in the area between midnight and 3:45am, please contact us, quoting reference number 93 of February 29."

Reports can be made on the Essex Police website using the online live chat service or by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by visiting their website or calling 0800 555 111.