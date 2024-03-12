Engineers will be working in key locations across East Anglia to renew track, signals and infrastructure equipment to improve reliability for passengers and rail users.

Work will also continue on the new station under construction at Beaulieu Park in Chelmsford.

Planned engineering work from Network Rail means buses will replace trains in parts of the county.

To facilitate the construction of the new Beaulieu Park station and track maintenance between Chelmsford and Shenfield, buses will replace trains from Friday, March 29 to Monday, April 1 between:

Witham and Billericay (fast service)

Witham and Billericay calling at Hatfield Peverel and Chelmsford

Chelmsford and Shenfield via Ingatestone (shuttle bus service)

Connecting train services will operate between Billericay and London Liverpool Street, serving Shenfield and Stratford.

In connection with the construction work at Beaulieu Park station, a rail replacement service will operate on the two weekends after Easter, April 6 and 7 and April 13 and 14.

In connection with the construction of Cambridge South station, a rail replacement bus service will operate on the two weekends after Easter between Audley End and Cambridge North, and between Cambridge, Cambridge North and Royston

Other locations where work will affect train services in the east include Cambridge, Bury St Edmunds, parts of London and more.

Katie Frost, Network Rail's route director for Anglia said: “This Easter, we are continuing to deliver some of our big key projects at Cambridge and at Chelmsford as well as several smaller renewals projects to keep the railway working reliably.

“Much of the railway across Anglia will be open but I would encourage everyone to check their journey plans before travelling and leave extra time if travelling via Cambridge or Chelmsford.”