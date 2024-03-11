Wendy’s has announced it will be opening its doors in Chelmsford High Street at 10.30am on Thursday, March 21.

Restaurant boss Ali Rupani said: “After much buzz surrounding the opening, we are so excited to confirm the opening date of Wendy’s Chelmsford, right in the middle of the historic county town of Essex.

“It’s a prime location for fans, and Wendy’s promises to bring something fresh to the high street, contributing to the continued regeneration of the city centre, giving Chelmsford fresh, fast food done right.”

Wendy's first restaurant in Essex opened in Colchester in July last year (Image: Newsquest)

The chain re-entered the UK market in 2021 and now has more than 30 restaurants across the country, including a drive-thru at the Northern Gateway Leisure Park in Colchester which opened in July last year.

Managing director Michael Clarke says Wendy’s is “so pleased” to be opening another restaurant in the county.

“We are continually inundated with messages from Wendy’s fans asking where we will be opening next, and the reaction for each location has been extraordinary,” he said.

Wendy’s has also been given planning permission to open a drive-thru at Festival Leisure Park in Basildon and is eyeing up a unit in Southend High Street.

The Eastgate Shopping Centre in Basildon was previously home to a Wendy’s restaurant in the 1980s.

When it returns to the town, Wendy’s will be in good company with coffee shop giant Costa also set to open a drive-thru at Festival Leisure Park.

Daniel Nelson, the Conservative councillor responsible for economic development in Southend, previously said Wendy’s showing interest in the seaside resort shows it is “the best city in the country”.

Diners in Chelmsford will be able to enjoy Wendy’s popular square beef burgers, all fillet chicken burgers, salads, and sandwiches.