Police and air ambulance are responding to a serious crash on the M11, with both lanes closed and motorists facing delays of 45 minutes.
Initial reports from National Highways show that there is approximately 3 miles of congestion in both directions caused by a serious collision, causing 45 minute delays above normal travel time.
The M11 northbound has been closed while the southbound route remains blocked.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are currently on the scene of a serious collision on the M11.
"Officers were called to the M11, between junction 6 and junction 7 near Harlow at around 11:45am this morning, March 9, following reports of a single vehicle collision.
"The motorway is currently closed in both directions."
Emergency services including air ambulance continue to work at the scene.
Motorists are warned to allow extra journey time.
