The protestors, believed to be of action group Insulate Britain, blocked the key junction close to junction 31 of the M25, at the A282, early on September 13 2021.

The disruption on that day had knock-on impacts on the M25, A13, A282 and the A20.

The group members were arrested and an Essex Police investigation was launched, all were subsequently charged with causing a public nuisance.

In total, the Essex Police investigation was able to show a total estimated economic impact of at least £118,000 and about 6,500 hours lost in delays to thousands of motorists inconvenienced.

Seven of the group denied the offence but were found guilty yesterday, March 7, after a three-week trial at Reading Crown Court.

They joined four other individuals who had previously admitted the offence.

The entire group is due to be sentenced at the same court on April 19.

Detective Sergeant Chris Arnold who led the investigation, said: “This is a great result following an extensive and exhaustive investigation.

"The trial was tough, but the prosecution team managed to overcome the many obstacles placed by the defence.

“This result is a testament to the hard work of the investigative team, not least PC Jamie Cunningham, PC Ann Marie Hardingham, PC Elizabeth Ferris, without whom we wouldn’t have had such a positive result.

“Protest is essential to our democracy and our way of life and policing will always seek to facilitate it.

"What happened in September 2021 was not legal, it was criminal disruption which severely impacted on a many people.”

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Nelson, who directed the team’s work as senior investigating officer, said: “The work of Chris, Jamie, Ann Marie and Elizabeth cannot be underestimated.

“In total, their work has led to more than 90 convictions related to road disruption in 2021."

Those now convicted after trial are:

Biff Whipster, 56, of Oakwood Road, Sturry, Canterbury

Nicholas Till, 68, of Rheidol Terrace, London, N1

Nicholas Onley, 61, of Richmond Road, London, N15

Rob Stuart, 42, Chingford Road, London, E17

Louise Lancaster, 58, of High Street, Barton, Cambridge

Janine Eagling, 63, of Tower Hamlets Road, London, E17

David Crawford, 70, of Falkland Road, Dorking.

Those convicted after earlier admitting the offence:

Tim Speers, 38, of Princes Avenue, Hull

Stefania Morosi, 46, of Hessel Road, London, W13

Donald Bell, 68, of Bliss Way, Cambridge

Gabriella Ditton, 30, of Silver Road, Norwich.