Three large pieces of essential equipment, vital to providing power for 150,000 households, will be taken from the Port of Tilbury to Millbrook Power Station in Bedfordshire.

The convoy is expected to leave the Port of Tilbury between 4pm and 4.30pm on Saturday 9 March and follow an approximately 18-hour route including the M25 and M1 to arrive at Millbrook between 10.00am and 12.00pm in Sunday March 10.

National Highways is warning motorists of major impacts to travel on the M25 and M1 during this time.

To assist with the transport, the following road closures will also be in place:

• The M25 between Junction 21a and Junction 19 will be closed in both directions between 22:00 and 06:00. A diversion will be in place.

• The exit slips from the M1 onto the M25 at Junction 6a will be closed in both directions between 22:00 and 06:00. A diversion will be in place.

• The entry slip from the A12 onto the M25 anti-clockwise at Junction 28 will be closed between 20:00 and 05:00.

• There will be a temporary holding delay of around 30 minutes at the Gallows Corner roundabout on the A12, and this is likely to be around 22:00.

An estimate of timing as the convoy moves on Saturday March 9 has been provided by national highways.