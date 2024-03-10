A video outlining the “worst places in Essex” posted by YouTuber Turdtowns has amassed nearly 300,000 views.

Turdtowns has gained more than 57,000 subscribers since joining the video-sharing platform in 2022, with his videos which cover “the most obscure places in the UK” being watched more than six million times.

On his travels around the county, he ranked Tilbury, Jaywick, Basildon, Harlow, Clacton, Grays, and Southend as the seven worst areas in Essex.

Tilbury was rated as the worst area in Essex by YouTuber Turdtowns (Image: Glyn Baker)

When asked if they agree with the YouTuber’s findings, 68 per cent of the 1,877 people who responded to our poll said they do.

'Southend is very run down'





Southend was rated as the seventh worst place in Essex in the video, with the YouTuber saying it is “grimy and full of strange people”.

Janice Bone, who moved away from Essex in 1984 but often visits her mum in Leigh, said: “I have to admit, I am not keen on the area now. Old Leigh is still okay but even that's changed a bit.

“The seafront is pleasant enough and Thorpe Bay is quite nice as are parts of Chalkwell but I have to admit a lot of Southend is very run down and its evident it has a lot of social problems.”

Southend resident Martin Ryan agreed the seaside city is “run down, full of undesirables and has a terrible night life”.

Turdtowns rated Southend as the seventh worst area in Essex

Jennifer Dufton, however, defended Southend.

“I love Southend and the seafront is brilliant and that’s why we get lots of visitors and they enjoy it,” she said.

Grays, a “strange place with a strange name filled with strange people”, was ranked sixth on the list of the worst places in Essex.

John McKeon, who lived in the town in the 1980s, said it once was “a great place to live with a thriving town centre” but that “it all went to pot when they built Lakeside”.

He said: “I've watched quite a few of the Turdtown videos and it seems to be the same story up and down the country and not just in Essex.

“I have many happy childhood memories visiting Clacton and, yes, some of the best people live in Jaywick.”

Clacton and Jaywick residents have their say

Clacton and Jaywick were ranked in fifth and second place respectively on Turdtowns’ list.

Jaywick resident Rick Heyse returned to the seaside village after living elsewhere for more than 40 years and says he “loves the place, loves the community, and feels welcomed and safe”.

Jaywick was rated as the second worst area in Essex

“My fiancé feels the same,” he said. “We moved from Torbay and if you want to see declining resorts walk around Torquay.

“We feel much more at home here and Torquay is much more run down than Clacton. We definitely made the right choice moving here.”

In his video, Turdtowns said Clacton is “exactly the sort of place they should be investing in”, which Lisa Jane Burnett agrees with.

She said: “The town needs a little investment. And cut down on the charity shops. Get some incentive for small business other than vape and barber shops.”

Cindy Meunier also defended Clacton, saying: “All town centres are run down and deserted these days but look at what we do have.

“How many rough town centres have amazing beaches that stretch for miles, entertainment for all ages. Free fireworks, fabulous airshow.”

“It’s on the way up, just very slowly,” she added.