ESSEX Police has been recognised for its hard work following a prestigious public service awards ceremony.
The force came away from the iese awards as the winner of the UK Police Service of the Year 2024 award.
The prize aims to celebrate a police service which is “outstanding in transforming the delivery of its services".
Essex Police is formed of more than 5,500 police officers, staff and volunteers and is the largest non-metropolitan police force.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here