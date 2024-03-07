Essex rail operator Greater Anglia says some lines are blocked because of an operational incident at Stansted Airport train station.

“Train services running to and from this station may be revised,” it said on its website. “Disruption is expected until further notice.”

It added a reduced service is running to and from the airport and warned of delays of up to 20 minutes.

Trains between Norwich and Stansted are currently unable to run between Cambridge and the airport. CrossCounty is accepting Greater Anglia tickets between the two stations.

Passengers travelling from Cambridge can also travel on Liverpool Street-bound trains and change at Bishop’s Stortford for a service to Stansted.