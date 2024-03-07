Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Felicity

Felicity (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Three months old

Breed - Border Collie/Lurcher crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Felicity you can view their full profile here.

Felicity is a young pup who is full of "boundless love and energy" and is looking for a forever home that is "seasoned in the nuances of her breeds".

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Expect a dash of mischief mingled with delightful learning curves, for life with puppy Felicity will be nothing short of a joyous adventure. There's the initial shyness for a few minutes but she soon wriggles her way onto your lap for lots of cuddles and affection!"

She has the basics to learn, such as toilet training, but the centre believes teaching will not be too difficult.

Beth

Beth (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Eight years old

Breed - Bichon Frise

Colour - White

If you want to adopt Beth you can view their full profile here.

Beth came into the care of the RSPCA back in December and required multiple surgeries.

Despite having lost one eye, she is always full of positivity, love and a little bit of mischief.

The RSPCA adds: "Despite having recovered remarkably well from her surgeries Beth still needs ongoing treatment for allergies, she must stay on a specialised Urinary diet and regularly receive grooming, potential adopters should bear this in mind before applying."

She could potentially share a home with another dog and any children in the home should be over the age of 12.

Wabbit

Wabbit (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Not stated on profile

Breed - Lionhead

Colour - White

If you want to adopt Wabbit you can view their full profile here.

Wabbit is described as an "amiable" pet whose confidence is growing by the day, and is looking for a loving family to take her in.

Danaher Animal Home says: "She's already showing signs that, with a little patience and a lot of love, she'll blossom into a sociable fur-friend. Give her a moment to adjust, and she'll hop her way right into your heart."

The centre adds she is looking to find a male rabbit to partner up with, and any children in a home would need to be over the age of 10.

Bluebell and Indie

Bluebell and Indie (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Mixed

If you want to adopt Bluebell and Indie you can view their full profile here.

Bluebell and Indie are two cats who are looking to find a perfect new home together.

They both have a sweet, loving nature and love to be in the company of people so their new owners should be available to give them all the time they need.

The RSPCA adds: "If you are looking for a pair of friendly and playful girls then these two might be the companions for you!"