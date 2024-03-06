Greater Anglia says a Network Rail engineering works train came off the tracks at Stratford last night, meaning a reduced service will run at the station today.

The train has been removed from the railway, allowing all lines to re-open.

Network Rail will make full repairs to the railway infrastructure tonight. In the meantime, fewer trains will be able to use platform 10 at Stratford and those that do will be running at a reduced speed.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: "Trains remain disrupted but we are now working at getting trains running to the timetable as soon as possible. Please check your journey before you travel using the online Journey Planner, which is updated with the latest information.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

See the affected routes below:

Norwich - London Liverpool Street

Ipswich - London Liverpool Street

Clacton on Sea / Colchester Town - London Liverpool Street

Braintree - London Liverpool Street

Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street

Stansted Express between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport

Stratford - Meridian Water

c2c is accepting Greater Anglia tickets as disruption continues on the line.

Passengers can use the following alternatives at no extra charge:

Elizabeth Line between Shenfield and Liverpool Street

c2c between Southend Central and London Fenchurch Street (change at West Ham for Jubilee Line to Stratford)

London Underground on any reasonable route

Passengers travelling from Stratford have been advised to check the platform their train departs from as they may be leaving from different platforms than normal.