The move will bring together x1jobs – which operates under 11 regional websites in England and Wales – and the recruitment site Jobs24 following Newsquest’s acquisition of Archant in 2022.

"We're thrilled to announce the migration of several of our esteemed job boards across England and Wales to jobs24.co.uk,” David Ward, Managing Director, commented.

Create an account, upload a CV and verify your profile on jobs24. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Mr Ward added: “Established in 2007, the platform has solidified its presence across various regions, industries, and disciplines.

“Following a recent site upgrade aimed at enhancing both candidate and customer experiences, we're proud to offer over 100k job opportunities in England and Wales alone”.

For jobseekers, jobs24 helps to unlock the career potential of job seekers by simply allowing them to create an account, upload their CV and tailor the job roles and location to suit their needs.

Once they have uploaded their CV, jobs24’s smart technology will do all the hard work by sharing opportunities that are specifically tailored to their experience, skills and ambitions.

jobs24 also benefits recruiters since the national platform offers a larger pull of candidates and features sophisticated hiring solutions tailored to their needs.

As part of Newsquest, jobs24 continues to benefit from a strong local reach, including the ability to target passive candidates who may be open to new opportunities but are not actively in the job market yet.

jobs24 has brought 12 regional job sites under one platform in order to give job seekers access to a wider range of roles across hundreds of industries. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Employers can promote their brands locally by opening new premises or diversifying their offerings.

Being part of the publishing business means that jobs24 can tell employers' stories and attract the team they need to succeed.

David Ward concluded: “Additionally, our unparalleled multi-media offering extends to over 200 publishing titles, providing unmatched opportunities for candidate attraction and customer profiling.

“Join us as we redefine the landscape of job search and recruitment."

jobs24 boasts new branding, an updated website as well as an improved user journey and applicant tracking system that will give jobseekers and recruiters a premium experience.