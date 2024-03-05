Ekin-Su, who is based near Loughton and won Love Island in 2022 alongside Davide Sanclimenti, was among the star-studded cast who entered the iconic house on Monday evening.

The ITV1 reality series has returned after the success of the 2023 series of Big Brother which returned five years after it was axed by Channel 5 amid a ratings slump in 2018.

Former X Factor judges Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh were the first to enter and they watched the other celebrities join from behind a screen as part of a “secret mission”.

Ex-Love Islander Ekin-Su said she was looking to “grow” on the show.

The 29-year-old, who recently took part in the US version of The Traitors, added: “I want to bring my confidence back, these experiences bring my confidence out.

“In Love Island I had that. I was very confident. But over the last 18 months it has drifted away. I’ve had a difficult time.”

Sharon and Louis sat in a secret lair as celebrities entered the house, with Louis commenting the Love Island winner had been on “every show”.

Who is the bookies favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother?





Ekin-Su was the bookies favourite to win the new series ahead of its launch but she has slipped into fourth place behind Coronation Street star Colson Smith.

Online betting platform says the two youngest housemates, Colson and Bradley Riches, star of Netflix’s Heartstopper, have caught the attention of viewers.

Betway spokesman Chad Yeomans said: “With their excitement to enter the house and down to earth charm they both look set to gain additional fans and are the early front-runners to win the show.”

Also entering the house on Monday was Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin, the Princess of Wales’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, American actress Marisha Wallace, and Ibiza Weekender star David Potts.

Presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best also welcomed Levi Roots, who shot to fame when he appeared on Dragons’ Den with his Reggae Reggae Sauce, former This Morning host Fern Britton, TV presenter Zeze Millz, and Real Housewives of Cheshire favourite Lauren Simon.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm Tuesday on ITV1 and ITVX.