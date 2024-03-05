The restaurant chain has added a chicken katsu pie and a plant-based pie with mushroom, kimchee, and edamame at its restaurants in Southend and Chelmsford.

The new additions have been created in partnership with east London-based pastry geniuses Willy’s Pies and will be available in Essex for a limited time only.

The business was born in lockdown and celebrates the British traditional art of pie making, tapping into the comfort, nostalgia, and satisfaction that good pies offer.

The pies have been created in collaboration with east London-based Willy's Pies

Founder and head chef, Will Lewis, boasts an impressive CV with a Michelin star having served dishes at some of London’s finest restaurants.

The chicken katsu pie includes Wagamama’s popular katsu sauce packaged within a flaky pastry with chicken and vegetables paired with a zingy katsu side salad and pink pickles.

Its vegan counterpart was also created by Willy’s Pies alongside Steve Mangleshot, Wagamama’s global executive chef, and packs bold Asian flavours inside a flaky plant-based crust.

The pie is full of smoky king oyster mushrooms, rich diced aubergine and fresh edamame beans, coated in a spicy curry sauce.

Both pies will be available in Southend, Chelmsford, and 17 other restaurants across the UK for a limited time only.

The partnership is also taking their new creations on a “Where’s Willy” tour where tasters of the pies will be handed out in major cities including Southend.

The team at Wagamama in Southend

Steve said: “It was a lot of fun working with the brilliant Will Lewis and the Willy’s Pies team back in November when we created the chicken katsu pie for noodle lab.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this iconic hybrid and its new vegan counterpart to Wagamama’s across the UK.

“Collaborating with leading innovators like Willy and experimenting with talk-worthy dishes keeps Wagamama relevant and fresh.”

Will added: “We’re so pleased to be working with Wagamama again. A lot of hard work and careful consideration has gone into making these pies taste as great as they do.

“We wanted to make something fun and innovative, without compromising on the flavour or quality Willy’s Pies is known for.

“We’re so excited to take these on tour and see what the rest of the nation thinks.”