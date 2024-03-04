A BUST water main is expected to cause disruption on a road near an Essex city for three days.

Essex bus operator First says a burst water main in Vicarage Road, Roxwell, near Chelmsford, means some of its services are being diverted.

The diversion is via Roxwell Road, Boyton Cross Lane, Skreens Park Road, and St Michaels Drive in both directions.

It said on social media disruption is expected until midnight on Wednesday.

Essex and Suffolk Water has been approached for further information.