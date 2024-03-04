Essex bus operator First says a burst water main in Vicarage Road, Roxwell, near Chelmsford, means some of its services are being diverted.

⚠️SERVICE ALERT - 46⚠️



⛔ Burst Watermain at Vicarage road Roxwell.



🔄 Diversion via Roxwell road, Boyton Cross Lane, Skreens Park Road, St Michaels Drive - in both directions



📅 Expected to be in place midnight 06/03/24 — First Essex (@FirstEssex) March 4, 2024

It said on social media disruption is expected until midnight on Wednesday.

Essex and Suffolk Water has been approached for further information.