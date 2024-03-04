To celebrate the upcoming arrival of their first baby, singer-songwriter Olly, from Witham, enlisted the help of Greggs to surprise his wife Amelia with a “Preggs” themed baby shower yesterday, Sunday, March 3.

The couple had planned a baby shower celebration with close friends and family at their local village hall in Essex, But little did Amelia know Olly was working behind the scenes with Greggs, arranging her very own “Preggs” themed celebration.

Smiles - Olly and Amelia in front of the special 'Preggs' truck (Image: Greggs)

The 39-year-old previously shared the news his wife Amelia was pregnant back in December.

Olly shared videos and photos from their baby shower on his Instagram page to his 4.7 million followers, captioning the post “When Greggs do Baby Showers".

Happy - Amelia Tank with the surprise Preggs food truck (Image: Greggs)

Wife Amelia followed up with a post saying: “Thanks to my sis-in-law, hubs and of course @greggs_official for the ultimate baby shower surprise.”

Olly even donned a sausage roll costume to mark the moment and celebrate with the bridal party.

Greggs followed up with the post, jokingly commenting: “Congratulations on your bun in the oven! The sausage rolls are on us!”.

Delicious - Olly serving up Amelia some Greggs treats (Image: Greggs)

True to their word, Greggs served iconic sausage rolls, in addition to Amelia’s favourite sausage, bean and cheese melts and other tasty treats, all served up in bespoke designed savoury bags featuring the “Preggs” logo, with a glass of pink fizz.

The request came in following an Instagram post which featured Amelia donning a “Preggs” knitted jumper, sending fans into excitement with one fan commenting “PREGGS, get the Greggs van on order!”

Group - Amelia Tank with her bridal party at the Greggs-themed baby shower (Image: Greggs)

The couple wed in July last year on Osea Island in Essex, which featured an aptly named festival, Murs Fest.

The baby shower comes just before Olly is about to take centre stage with one of the UK’s most successful bands, Take That.

The band’s latest world tour, celebrating their ninth studio album This Life, begins next month.

In a previous announcement statement, Olly said: “I’ve had this secret for some time but next year I’m on the road with these legends, Take That.

“What a tour this is going to be. Gunna be a special.”