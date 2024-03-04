Murs, from Witham, shared a picture of wife Amelia Tank back in December, with her baby bump visible under a white crop top, and Olly pointing at her stomach in glee.

The picture also showed him in a Christmas jumper with a pregnancy scan of their child.

The 39-year-old singer captioned the image “Baby Murs due 2024.”

The couple held a baby shower at the weekend, and shared a picture of a special Greggs food truck at the site.

The picture shows the singer's wife Amelia standing in front of the van, holding up some Greggs goods with a smile alongside the caption "When Greggs do Baby Showers".

The couple wed in July last year on Osea Island in Essex, which featured an aptly named festival, Murs Fest.

Olly and bodybuilding wife, Amelia, now look forward to bringing their first child into the world this year.