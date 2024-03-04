The force’s specialist operational support group made the arrests, in connection with investigations into drug dealing, stalking, assault, and drug driving, yesterday.

They also carried out proactive patrols and stops on Essex roads.

Chief Inspector Richard Baxter, who leads the operational support group, said: “Over the course of the weekend, the team has made nearly 20 arrests, supporting teams from across the force.

“This work has enabled us to bring suspects into custody as well as carry out other work to keep our roads and communities safe.

“It’s really important work and they’ll be out again this week, doing it all over again.”

On Friday and Saturday, the force arrested an additional 11 wanted people.

Two men were arrested in Grays in connection with a reported incident of grievous bodily harm on Saturday. Another man was arrested in Grays who was wanted for stalking.

The operational support group’s work can include conducting high visibility patrols, making arrest attempts, and carrying out warrants, as well as proactive patrols on Essex roads.

It supports other teams from throughout the Essex Police force in carrying out activity which is vital to keep people safe and progress investigations.