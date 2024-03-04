REAL ale fans rubbed shoulders with rail history as the Chappel Winter Beer Festival steamed into the East Anglian Railway Museum.
The three-day festival attracted beer buffs from across Essex and beyond, with some aficionados travelling more than 200 miles from Manchester.
The CAMRA festival boasted more than 70 real ales, along with traditional cider and perry.
The Colchester Brewery, based just around the corner in Wakes Colne, was among more than 30 represented at the festival.
Other local brews came from the Wharf Brewery in Coggeshall, Other Monkey in Colchester, and Mauldons in Sudbury.
Punters could sit back and relax in old carriages which have been restored at the museum.
Paul Wilby had travelled from Wheathampstead, Herts, to meet up with old Essex University pal Dave Dix, from Chappel.
Dave has been going to the rail museum beer festivals twice a year for the past decade.
Paul said: "It's the first chance we've had in donkeys' years to come here together."
Seven-month-old Isabelle Brooke was enjoying her first beer festival with mum Emily, from Colchester, and pals Jenni Harding and Sally Rooks.
Organiser Brendan Sothcott, of CAMRA and the East Anglian Railway Museum, said: "It's our 14th winter beer festival here.
"We've got 70 beers to enjoy from around the country, but mainly East Anglia, which are going down very nicely.
"The weather's a bit hit and miss but apart from that it's been good."
The lunch-time sessions sold out.
By the end of the festival on Saturday there was just nine gallons of beer left.
The event is expected to raise about £10,000 for the East Anglian Railway Museum.
Brendan said: "It was a good weekend. Everyone enjoyed themselves and had a good time."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here