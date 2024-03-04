The three-day festival attracted beer buffs from across Essex and beyond, with some aficionados travelling more than 200 miles from Manchester.

The CAMRA festival boasted more than 70 real ales, along with traditional cider and perry.

Paul Wilby and pal Dave from Chappel (Image: Chris Wilkin)

The Colchester Brewery, based just around the corner in Wakes Colne, was among more than 30 represented at the festival.

John Chapman of the East Anglian Railway Museum (Image: Chris Wilkin)

Other local brews came from the Wharf Brewery in Coggeshall, Other Monkey in Colchester, and Mauldons in Sudbury.

ALL SMILES: Festival-goers in an open carriage (Image: Chris Wilkin)

Punters could sit back and relax in old carriages which have been restored at the museum.

FESTIVAL REGULARS: Andy Beckett and Steve Budd come every year from Chelmsford (Image: Chris Wilkin)

Paul Wilby had travelled from Wheathampstead, Herts, to meet up with old Essex University pal Dave Dix, from Chappel.

BUSY TEAM: Volunteers pulling pints behind the bar (Image: Chris Wilkin)

Dave has been going to the rail museum beer festivals twice a year for the past decade.

Paul said: "It's the first chance we've had in donkeys' years to come here together."

DAY OUT: Jenni Harding, Sally Rooks, Colchester mum Emily Brooke and seven-month-old Isabelle Brooke in the goods shed (Image: Chris Wilkin)

Seven-month-old Isabelle Brooke was enjoying her first beer festival with mum Emily, from Colchester, and pals Jenni Harding and Sally Rooks.

IN CHARGE: Brendan Sothcott of CAMRA and the East Anglian Railway Museum (Image: Chris Wilkin)

Organiser Brendan Sothcott, of CAMRA and the East Anglian Railway Museum, said: "It's our 14th winter beer festival here.

"We've got 70 beers to enjoy from around the country, but mainly East Anglia, which are going down very nicely.

TRUSTED TIO: Rob Lee and Ian Hodgkinson, from Colchester, and Jon Rawlings, from Leavenheath, are regulars at Chappel (Image: Chris Wilkin)

"The weather's a bit hit and miss but apart from that it's been good."

The lunch-time sessions sold out.

By the end of the festival on Saturday there was just nine gallons of beer left.

MADE THE JOURNEY: Pauline Bradley, from Chelmsford, and Lorna Spike-Watson, from Dagenham enjoying a tipple (Image: Chris Wilkin)

The event is expected to raise about £10,000 for the East Anglian Railway Museum.

Brendan said: "It was a good weekend. Everyone enjoyed themselves and had a good time."

NEXT STOP: The East Anglian Railway Museum at Chappel (Image: Chris Wilkin)