Essex Police's Operational Support Group have arrested 11 wanted people within the last 48 hours.

The OSG provide support across the county with executing warrants and gathering intelligence whilst focus their efforts on proactively arresting those who are wanted in connection with ongoing investigations.

On Friday, three men were arrested on suspicion of violent offences including aggravated burglary, robbery, assault, and making threats with a knife. The arrests were made in locations across Colchester.

Yesterday, OSG officers arrested eight others as they continued their drive to keep people safe and take those who are committing crimes off the streets. This work included executing two warrants for a series of robberies.

Two men were arrested in Grays in connection with a reported incident of GBH. Another man was arrested in Grays who was wanted for stalking.

They supported colleagues in Clacton’s Criminal Investigation Department with an arrest of man wanted in connection with robbery.

The team also supported arrests for witness intimidation, theft and sexual communication with a child.

While on the county’s roads, the officers stopped a car which was speeding at around 100 mph. The driver then failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

Officers also helped a distressed family get their child to hospital after their car had broken down.

Supt Philip Stinger said: “The last 48 hours has seen us support teams across the force with progressing investigations and ultimately keeping people safe.

“But alongside this vital planned work, we are ready to arrest people who are putting people at risk.

“Officers swift actions took a driver who was speeding while over the limit for drink driving off the roads, let us be clear if you drive like this on Essex roads, we will arrest you.”