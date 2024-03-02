ESSEX Police have tonight suspended the search for a missing man following the discovery of a body.
Today, the force appealed for help in tracing Michael Katz who was reported missing from Halstead in north Essex.
Tonight, Essex Police said the search for Mr Katz had been suspended following the discovery of a man’s body.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "The discovery was made on land between Stisted and Greenstead Green earlier this evening.
"Formal Identification has yet to take place by Michael’s family have been informed and we are supporting them.
"The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
