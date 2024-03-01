Shoppers will be able to collect and return online orders from other retailers outside the Aldi supermarket in Magdalen Street thanks to the supermarket’s new partnership with parcel locker provider InPost.

Throughout March, the lockers will be available outside 22 Aldi stores across the country, also including its store in Springfield Road, Chelmsford.

The trial will conclude after 12 weeks and will be rolled out to more stores if successful.

Aldi is trialling the use of InPost lockers in Colchester and Chelmsford (Image: PA)

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We are all about making things efficient for our customers and the installation of InPost lockers will make shopping at Aldi even more convenient for the people of Essex.

“Customers can collect or return parcels while they are doing their shopping, with the lockers accessible with a QR code. If successful, this will hopefully be something available to lots more of our shoppers later this year.”

Michael Rouse, chief executive at InPost International, said the firm is on a mission to bring unrivalled parcel convenience to shoppers in the UK.

He added: “With over 6,000 parcel lockers in the UK, we offer hassle-free delivery options that easily integrate into shoppers’ daily routines.

"In this case, Aldi customers can now pick up and drop off their parcels with ease and efficiency while doing the weekly shop. We look forward to seeing the results from the trial and the start of a successful partnership.”