Mandy Chapman has received a Points of Light award from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in recognition of her work to improve the welfare of police officers and police staff across Essex.

She adopted Baloo, a Belgian Malinois who was injured on a job while working for Essex Police, in 2018.

Baloo’s gentle nature encouraged Mandy, who spent 24 of her 30 years in the Met as a dog handler, to take her on wellbeing visits, sharing her story and offering comfort to those involved in difficult incidents.

Yes officer - Baloo in the driver's seat of an Essex Police car (Image: Mandy Chapman)

Mandy and her furry companion have since undertaken thousands of welfare visits at police stations, schools, Scouting and Girlguiding groups across Essex.

“Because I’m so busy with Baloo, it wasn’t quite the quiet retirement I envisaged,” she said.

The retired police officer hopes to stay involved in policing for as long as possible.

She said: “They need support and that’s why I do it for nothing.

“As long as I can afford to drive around with Baloo, I just get on with it and I think it helps my wellbeing massively too after 30 years in policing. She’s my wellbeing dog too, I’m just sharing her.”

Furry friends - Mandy Chapman's adopted retired police dogs Baloo and Rex (Image: Mandy Chapman)

The dog lover also helped to create OK9, a well-being dog unit which has been adopted by most British police forces and now has more than 220 friendly pups working up and down the country.

Mandy, from north Essex, adopted another retired police dog, Rex, about a year after she welcomed Baloo into her home.

“He was too cuddly to be a police dog,” she added. “He just wants to say hello to everyone.”

Recognition - Mandy was handed her award by Witham MP Dame Priti Patel (Image: Office of Dame Priti Patel)

The retired police officer’s MP, Dame Priti Patel, thanked Mandy for her dedication to policing.

She said: “Mandy’s exceptional work with retired service dogs to support police officers and staff through some of the hardest of times is a testament to her dedication to public service and to our frontline officers.

“Thank you, Mandy, for your dedication and service to our country, both as a Metropolitan Police officer and in your role supporting OK9.”