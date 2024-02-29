Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Jax

Jax (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Poodle (Standard) crossbreed

Colour - Tan and White

If you want to adopt Jax you can view their full profile here.

Jax came into the RSPCA after his family could no longer care for him after a change in their circumstances.

He is described as an "energetic, active and affectionate" dog who loves cuddles and being snuggled up on the sofa.

Jax is very partial to high-value treats and could benefit from some loose lead work to help him become calmer when greeting new dogs.

He would need to go to a home with no cats and with children over the age of 10.

Flo

Flo (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Bichon Frise

Colour - White

If you want to adopt Flo you can view their full profile here.

Flo came into the RSPCA after her current owners were no longer able to care for her.

She is described as rather "sensitive" and "shy" so she will need a calm home where she can settle in at her own pace.

Other dogs are a great source of comfort for Flo, so going to a home with one already part of the family would be a benefit.

Flo is also looking for a home with a garden as she needs some time to settle before going out on walks.

Noel

Noel (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Four years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Noel you can view their full profile here.

Noel was found injured as a stray and is a cat who has found life a bit overwhelming so far.

However, he has recently started to enjoy rubs and head scratches from people he knows, so is showing signs of progress.

Ideally, he would go to a home where he would be the only pet, where he has access to a garden and any children there would be "quiet and cat-savvy".

Coco and Thumper

Coco and Thumper (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Thumper) and Female (Coco)

Age - Three years old

Breed - Netherland Dwarf (Thumper) and Mini Lop (Coco)

Colour - White and Grey

If you want to adopt Coco and Thumper you can view their full profile here.

Coco and Thumper are two rabbits who are described as "inseparable" so are looking to find a home together.

They would be ideally placed in an adult-only household or one with sensible older children.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "So if you've got a rabbit-shaped hole in your life and fancy making a pair of fluffy bunnies part of your family, think about giving Coco and Thumper that chance. They're a package deal full of positivity and affection, ready to hop into your heart and home."