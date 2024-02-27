RHS Hyde Hall in Chelmsford was included on the list from The Guardian.

Discussing the creation of the list, the newspaper said: "In the midst of winter with its low grey skies, the scents and colours of embryonic spring are a welcome morale booster.

"These gardens will offer spectacular views over the coming months, as banks of delicate snowdrops, and armies of budding daffs, bluebells and tulips return."

You can see the full list of the best UK gardens to visit in early spring on The Guardian website here.

What did The Guardian say about RHS Hyde Hall?





The publication praised RHS Hyde Hall for its winter garden and the wide plethora of flowers that bloom there.

They wrote: "The 15,000 snowdrop bulbs that were planted in Hyde Hall’s winter garden in 2017 have spread and multiplied into delicate white carpets under glowing midwinter fire dogwood stems and varied evergreens, all looking great in February.

"Winding paths lead through a sensory smörgåsbord of textured bark, luminous birch trunks and fragrant shrubs. Crocuses and aconites fringe the Upper Pond with its hilltop views across Essex, with trees including early flowering cherries and magnolia in bloom from about March."

RHS Hyde Hall has also been well-received on Tripadvisor, earning a 4.5/5 score from 1,371 reviews.

Recommended reading:

One person wrote: "A very beautiful garden with hill top views over the Essex countryside.

Friendly, efficient staff, clean toilets, easy to follow maps to ensure the whole garden is explored. I loved Hyde Hall gardens and am sure you will too!"

Another shared: "For you if you interested in flowers, planting schemes, tranquil settings, sustainability and the famous dry garden.

"These gardens are stunning, so much to see it’s beautiful and it’s clever. Come here for the gardening, don’t worry about anything else!"