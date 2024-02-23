Officers were deployed last Wednesday to tackle anti-social behaviour and violent crime across Essex, resulting in the force making 18 separate arrests.

Three men were arrested at addresses in Frinton and Chelmsford and charged with drugs and human trafficking offences after search warrants were executed.

During the raids, both Class A drugs and weapons were also discovered.

Another person was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and failing to stop at the scene of a collision during a traffic stop.

On duty - An Essex Police officer (Image: Essex Police)

One person was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, cannabis possession, and possession of a bladed article.

Two more people were arrested after breaching terms of their bail, and another was wanted on recall to prison.

23 people were stopped and searched with five community resolutions having to be issued.



115 vehicles were stopped by the force, 21 traffic offence reports were issued, and six uninsured vehicles were taken by the police.



Superintendent Phil Stinger said: “Most of the work was targeted at those involved in the trade of illegal drugs.



“These drugs create an environment that results in more violent offending, in particular involving knives.



“We won’t tolerate this criminality in our county, and we will continue to target those who blight our communities with these drugs.”