The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) says the county may be affected by “isolated brief tornadoes” as Essex is hit with wind gusts of up to 55-60mph.

It warns of “misocyclones”, hail, and lightning in areas while the warning is in place.

The warning is currently in place and ends at 4pm today.

Two yellow weather warnings for rain and wind have also been issued by the Met Office and are in place until 6pm today.

One of the warnings had been due to end earlier in the evening but it was extended earlier today.

TORRO Convective Discussion 2024/004 issued valid 0100 - 1600 GMT Thursday 22nd February 2024 https://t.co/tt2BEX87CM pic.twitter.com/54myCvO3wU — TORRO (Tornado & Storm Research Organisation) (@TorroUK) February 21, 2024

What is the latest weather forecast for Essex?





The Met Office says: “A band of rain will move east across England during Thursday, likely clearing eastern England by early evening.

“Rain will be heavy at times and perhaps become more prolonged to give three to six hours of rain.

“Most places within the warning area will see 10-15mm of rainfall, but a few places could see 30-40mm with this falling onto already saturated ground.

“Lightning and gusty winds are likely to be additional hazards, with a small chance of gusts around 50 mph in a few places.”

RELATED:

How can I prepare?





The Met Office says people in Essex should check for loose items outside their homes and plan how they could be secured.

A flooded road in Colchester earlier this week (Image: Dave Harris)

It added: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

“Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”