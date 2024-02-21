Two yellow weather warnings have been issued covering the whole of the county, including a warning for wind will be in place between 8am and 6pm on Thursday.

The Met Office has warned of a “small change of injuries and danger to life from flying debris” while the warning is in place.

It added large waves and beach material could be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads, and properties.

A second warning for rain will be in place between 5am and 5pm on Thursday.

Forecasters warned heavy rainfall could lead to flooding, difficult driving conditions, and some road closures.

The Met Office says: A band of heavy, squally rain in expected to move eastwards across England on Thursday with gusts of around 50mph in a few places very briefly, as well as some hail and thunder.

“However, there is a small chance of a broader swathe of very strong winds affecting southern and eastern England with gusts of 60 to 70mph, mostly likely close to English Channel and southern North Sea coasts.”

How can I prepare?





The Met Office says people in Essex should check for loose items outside their homes and plan how they could be secured.

It added: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

“Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”