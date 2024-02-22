Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Odette

Odette (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Two months old

Breed - Labrador/Husky crossbreed

Colour - Brown/White

If you want to adopt Odette you can view their full profile here.

Odette is a dog who is described as an "affectionate companion that would bring a great deal of joy to any family".

She is quite "sociable" so would be fine to be in a "bustling family environment" with young children.

Odette could also share a house with another dog and potentially even a cat depending on the circumstances.

Katie

Katie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Four years old

Breed - Neapolitan Mastiff

Colour - Brown/Grey

Katie is a dog who is described as a "sensitive soul" who likes to do things on her own terms.

Katie is a dog who is described as a "sensitive soul" who likes to do things on her own terms.

She is housetrained and "well-mannered" and is a dog who very much enjoys going on walks and adventures in the car.

Ideally, Katie is looking for an adult-only home with owners who have experience of looking after big dog breeds.

Joker

Joker (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Adult

Breed - Continental

Colour - Grey

Joker is described as "a bit of a character" who has plenty of wisdom but also a lot of energy.

Joker is described as "a bit of a character" who has plenty of wisdom but also a lot of energy.

He's not too keen on being picked up but after a bit of time he'll likely warm up to new owners.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "In short, taking Joker home won't just make him lucky; you'll be the lucky ones. He'll hop into your life with all his quirks and heart, ready to be a part of your family. So what d'you say? Ready to meet your new best mate?"

Bluebell and Indie

Bluebell and Indie (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Mixed

Bluebell and Indie are two cats who are looking to find a perfect new home together.

Bluebell and Indie are two cats who are looking to find a perfect new home together.

They both have a sweet, loving nature and love to be in the company of people so their new owners should be available to give them all the time they need.

The RSPCA adds: "If you are looking for a pair of friendly and playful girls then these two might be the companions for you!"