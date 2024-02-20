The Environment Agency has said “some minor flooding to low-lying land, roads and riverside areas” is expected throughout the county.

Here is a list of all the places impacted by the flooding:

River Colne

Great Yeldham

Castle Hedingham

Sible Hedingham

Halstead

White Colne

Chappel

Fordstreet

Toppesfield Brook

Colchester between A 12 and Wast Street

Rivers Pant and Blackwater

Great Barfield

Langford

Braintree

River Brain

Black Notley

Witham

River Stour

Dedham

Sudbury

Henny Street

Lamarsh

Bures

Nayland

Stratford St Mary

Flood levels on the Stort, Stansted Brook and Pishiobury Brook continue to fall, yet standing water and debris may remain, affecting the area between Clavering to Hoddesdon, including Harlow.

While today seems to be a dry day, residents and travellers are still urged to take care of riverside footpaths and not put themselves in unnecessary danger.

Updated information regarding the flood warnings can be found on the website of the Environmental Agency.