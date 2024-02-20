FLOODING is “likely to continue” across several areas of Essex today, experts have warned. 

The Environment Agency has said “some minor flooding to low-lying land, roads and riverside areas” is expected throughout the county. 

Here is a list of all the places impacted by the flooding: 

River Colne 

  • Great Yeldham 
  • Castle Hedingham 
  • Sible Hedingham 
  • Halstead 
  • White Colne 
  • Chappel 
  • Fordstreet 
  • Toppesfield Brook 
  • Colchester between A 12 and Wast Street 

Rivers Pant and Blackwater 

  • Great Barfield 
  • Langford 
  • Braintree 
  • River Brain 
  • Black Notley 
  • Witham 

River Stour  

  • Dedham 
  • Sudbury 
  • Henny Street 
  • Lamarsh 
  • Bures 
  • Nayland 
  • Stratford St Mary 

Flood levels on the Stort, Stansted Brook and Pishiobury Brook continue to fall, yet standing water and debris may remain, affecting the area between Clavering to Hoddesdon, including Harlow. 

While today seems to be a dry day, residents and travellers are still urged to take care of riverside footpaths and not put themselves in unnecessary danger. 

Updated information regarding the flood warnings can be found on the website of the Environmental Agency.