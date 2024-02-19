Essex Police says it was called to reports a 17-year-old boy was robbed and seriously assaulted in an alleyway between Springfield Green and Camborne Close in the Springfield area of Chelmsford just after 10.30pm on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not life-threatening or life-changing, the force said.

Police officers cordoned off an area including a children’s play area this morning.

No-one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Chief Insp Paul Ballard, district commander for Chelmsford, said: “This will naturally cause our community concern and I can assure our residents that we’re working determinedly to piece together the circumstances which led up to this incident.

“That work will continue throughout today in the area and I would urge anyone with concerns or who has information in the incident to please come forward.”

The forced asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which could assist its inquiries to get in touch.