David Neal, the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration, previously visited the former military site in Essex in December, 2023 and wrote to the Home Secretary with concerns.

Mr Neal further wrote to legal migration minister Tom Pursglove on February, 9 telling the minister that he had found “no improvement” from this his additional visit.

Mr Neal added: “There were 555 service users at Wethersfield yesterday, all of whom face uncertainty and boredom while lacking constructive outlets for their energies.

“I spoke to a number of men, and it was clear to me that there was an overwhelming feeling of hopelessness caused by boredom, which invariably, in my experience, leads to violence.”

Mr Neal also that said a “lack of purposeful activity” at the asylum centre “was likely to have a deleterious impact on the residents’ mental health” increasing the risk of disorder.

David Neal - Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration (Image: UK Government)

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We take the safety and welfare of asylum seekers at Wethersfield extremely seriously and we will increase occupancy of the site while prioritising welfare and integration.

“Wethersfield is designed to provide adequate and functional accommodation for male asylum seekers and is designed to be as self-sufficient as possible, helping to minimise the impact on local communities and services.

The Home Office spokesperson said that the asylum centre provides “communal, spaces, faith and worship facilities, and a large gymnasium” as well as access to medical support, mental health support, and a 24/7 helpline provided by Migrant Help.

The government’s latest information also that the site will continue to accommodate single adult male asylum seekers between 18-65 and that in three years, with its existing refurbished buildings and modular accommodations,” it could support up to 1,700 asylum seekers”.

The government currently provides funding for £3,5000 to local authorities for each new occupied bed across the country which was extended to Braintree District Council for the Wethersfield Site.