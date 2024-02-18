The results have been compiled by experts in wellness and the UK’s leading spa experience and booking agency Spabreaks.com following insights from their 2023 consumer booking data.

Lifehouse Spa & Hotel, in Thorpe-le-Soken, has been crowned number one, totalling 30.3 per cent of all bookings made in Essex in 2023

The Lifehouse Spa & Hotel in Thorpe-le-Soken (Image: Spabreaks.com)

Whatever the occasion for being at Lifehouse, you will feel a sense of serenity in this lovely spa hotel, which specialises in spa breaks with a holistic approach that includes healthy food, rejuvenate treatments and naturopathic therapies.

Every spa stay includes accommodation, bed and breakfast and access to the gorgeous heritage listed gardens, as well as use of all the spa facilities.

Spa therapies include everything from pampering facials to energy healing and myotherapy along with consultations on detoxing and weight loss.

Number two was Five Lakes Resort, in Tolleshunt Knights

Five Lakes Resort in Tolleshunt Knights (Image: Spabreaks.com)

How does visiting a resort with friends featuring a spa relaxation room with four-poster beds sound?

If that doesn’t catch your attention, how about a manicure room for seven and 12 spa treatment rooms?

All of this, plus a gorgeous treatment menu, swimming pool and tennis courts make this a fantastic option for a special occasion with your besties. Combine a lovely spa with light, airy bedroom, a tapas bar and relaxed brasserie and you have a weekend to remember.

Closely following in third is Bannatyne Kingsford Park, in Colchester

Bannatyne Kingsford Park in Colchester (Image: Spabreaks.com)

Located in a stylish Georgian building, Bannatyne Kingsford Park in Colchester is a day spa offering guests a wide range of leisure facilities and spa experiences.

With the opportunity for the whole family to relax together as well as space for adults only in the spa area, the combination of gym, pool, premium beauty therapies and spa rituals from the famous Elemis brand, makes it the perfect destination whether you’re looking for a solo spa day or time with friends.

In fourth, is Stoke by Nayland, in Leavenheath

Stoke by Nayland Resort (Image: Spabreaks.com)

As well as the 80 bedrooms in this contemporary and stylish hotel, there are private lodges too, which gives you and your group the benefits of the hotel facilities, as well as your own accommodation space.

At its Peake Spa, you can indulge in a one off treatment or a spa package including, if you wish, an afternoon tea complete with a treatment or a spa package including, if you wish, an afternoon tea complete with a glass of Prosecco.

The mud rasul chamber is a fun and relaxing way to spend time with friends, but for the ultimate treat, there’s a selection of blissful spa therapies to choose from.

Rounding out the list is Bannatyne Chafford Hundred

A spa session at Bannatyne Chafford Hundred (Image: Spabreaks.com)

Offering an abundance of spa and a range of fitness and beauty experiences, Bannatyne Chafford Hundred in Essex is a modern leisure destination with something for everyone. From the variety of exercise classes to a state-of-the-art gym, the large pool for length swimming to the relaxation room and collection of Elemis therapies. This is a place you can visit with friends, family or by yourself for some well-deserved pampering.

Spabreaks.com founder Abi Selby said: “It’s always really insightful to look back across the past year and see where and how customers are using the spa.

“At Spabreaks.com we know that everyone uses the spa in different ways, whether it’s for a spa weekend break or just a quick visit of an evening.

“We make sure our offerings suit everyone, and that the spa is a place accessible to all.”