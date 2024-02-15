Essex Police say they are worried about 13-year-old Mia Lawry, who’s missing from her home in Bradwell-on-Sea.

The teenager was seen at about 7.30am this morning (Thursday 15 February) in Brentwood.

She is described as 5ft 4ins tall, of slight build with dark brown shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing a dark brown school uniform and a black bomber jacket with a fur hood.

Anyone who has information or believes they may have seen Mia, or knows where she could be is being urged to contact the police.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We’ve been carrying out extensive enquiries and are now asking for the public’s help.

“If you’ve seen Mia today, or if you know where she is, please get in touch quoting incident number 317 of Thursday 15 February.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101. In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”