A ONE-year-old baby was left with severe burns after being scolded by a mug of hot drink.

Alayla was just one year and one day old when she reached for a coffee mug, resulting in burns on her face and head.

She suffered from seven per cent mixed-depth scald burns.

The baby was referred to Broomfield Hospital’s Burns Services team who ran a range of tests, provided medication and provided pastoral support to her family.

Recovered - Danyal Janjua, Simona Belcheva and Alayla six months after the burn (Image: Mid and South Essex NHS Trust)

Now, six months on, Alayla has now fully recovered thanks to the staff from St Andrew’s Burns Service at Broomfield Hospital.

Since then, her mum, Simona took a number of measures to childproof her house and started an awareness campaign on social media to help hundreds of other parents to keep their children safe from burns.

Mum Simona Belcheva, 23, an operations manager from Luton, had nothing but good things to say about the care and said: “Although it felt like it got worse before it got better, I couldn’t have wished for a better care for my child for her recovery journey.

“Every single member of staff was so lovely, passionate and caring in everything they did.”

The St Andrew’s Burns Service draws patients not only from across mid and south Essex, but from many other parts of the country.

Injured - Alayla three days after the burn (Image: Mid and South Essex NHS Trust)

Sue Boasman, an advanced nurse practitioner at the St Andrew’s Burns Service, was among those who cared for Alayla.

She shared some top tips for parents for treating burns and keeping their children safe.

She said: “If your child suffers a burn, immediately place the affected area under cool running water for at least 20 minutes.

“Then cover the area with cling film, if possible, and seek assistance if necessary. Avoid using ice or very cold water, as it can make the burn deeper and make the patient very cold.

Ward- advanced nurse practitioner Sue Boasman at St Andrew's Burns service (Image: Mid and South Essex NHS Trust)

“Many parents wonder whether to remove their child's clothing after a burn. It's important to remove the clothing as it holds the heat.

“If the injured area is very small and there’s no skin loss, or damage, over the counter burn relief creams or aloe vera gel can be applied to act as a cooling agent.

“Keeping hot drinks and pans out of children’s reach is very important. Try to keep children out of the kitchen while cooking.

“Burns can happen to anyone and the correct first aid can make the difference between a minor burn and a serious injury.

“We have specialist treatment available at the St Andrew’s Burns Service, where people with a significant burn injury can get specialist intensive care as well as general ward level care and rehabilitation.”