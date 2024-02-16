Several motorway closures will impact Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.
These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.
If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.
Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, February 16 to Sunday, January 18.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, February 16
A12
On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 for reconstruction/renewal works between 8pm and 6am.
Elsewhere on the Southbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 27 from 8pm to 6am and a slip road closure at Junction 18 between 9pm and 5am.
Meanwhile, on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.
Finally, an entry slip road will be closed on the Northbound way at Junction 21 for horticultural works from 9pm to 5am.
Dartford Crossing
No closures are listed on the Dartford Crossing for this day on the National Highways website.
M25
On the M25 anti-clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 27 and 25 for maintenance work between 11pm and 5am.
An entry slip road closure at Junction 26 will take place at the same time as part of these works.
Elsewhere, there will be a carriageway closure on the clockwise way of the M25 between Junction 27 and 28 between 11pm and 6am.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, February 17
A12
On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.
Dartford Crossing
The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.
M25
There are no closures listed for the Essex junctions of the M25 on this day.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, February 18
A12
On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.
Dartford Crossing
The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.
M25
There are no closures listed for the Essex junctions of the M25 on this day.
