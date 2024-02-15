The items were taken from a lorry at the Birchanger service station between October 12 and 13 last year, Essex Police said.

The arrests come after specialist officers assisted teams from Braintree, Uttlesford, and Chelmsford to carry out warrants in locations across London on Monday.

The force confirmed four men were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and officers recovered suspected stolen goods worth more than £100,000.

Ninja cooking equipment was among the items found by police officers (Image: Essex Police)

The items were worth more than £100,000, Essex Police said (Image: Essex Police)

The men have since been released under investigation while the police’s inquiries continue.

Insp Phil Jackson said: “This was a successful series of warrants which is allowing us to progress this investigation.

“It was a real team effort from across the force and I’m grateful for the support of those involved.”

Essex Police urged anyone with information to come forward, quoting the crime reference number 42/194088/24.

Reports can be made online at essex.police.uk/digital101 or by calling 101. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.