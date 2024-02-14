A missing persons investigation was launched after Layla Blake, 17, was reported missing from Southminster to police in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A body was found by Essex Police on Monday and, although identification is yet to take place, the search for Layla was suspended.

A spokesman for the force said Layla's family is being supported by specialist officers.

In a statement released by Layla's family on social media, the family thanked everyone who had helped their search for the 17-year-old.

They wrote: "Our beautiful Layla was found in the early hours of Monday morning and is no longer with us.

"We as a family, all of her friends and everyone that knew our Layla will be devastated.

"Please respect and give all family and friends time to process this and please support one another."

If you're struggling, you can call Samaritans for free day or night, 365 days a year, on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.