Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Pickle

Pickle (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Jack Russell Terrier crossbreed

Colour - Light brown

If you want to adopt Pickle you can view their full profile here.

Pickle is a dog who is described as a " real character" who has boundless energy and is sure to keep you on your toes.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Don't mistake her chatter and whirlwind behaviour for anything but pure excitement — once she's hit the great outdoors, Pickle transforms into an adorable explorer, sniffing out adventures and enjoying every bit of the world's wonders."

Due to her energetic nature, Pickle would be best in a home with older children but could live with another dog pending an introduction.

Duchess Rose

Duchess Rose (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Three to four years old

Breed - American Bulldog

Colour - Brown and White

If you want to adopt Duchess Rose you can view their full profile here.

Duchess Rose is a dog who is described as being "full of life" and is keen to find a loving new home.

She can be a bit nervous in unfamiliar scenarios but will do well with an owner who can give her reassurance.

Duchess Rose would be best in a rural setting where she can enjoy walks around the countryside.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Her occasional excitement might outpace tottering toddlers; thus, a more grown-up household would suit her vibrant spirit best. Just tweak her enthusiasm with a firm but gentle hand, and you’ve got yourself a dream walker."

Fleur

Fleur (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Semi crossbreed

Colour - Tricolour

If you want to adopt Fleur you can view their full profile here.

Fleur is a cat who is looking for a calm and peaceful home to call her own.

She is described as being quite "sweet" as she enjoys head scratches and being in the company of people.

At first, she will likely be a bit nervous with new people but will come out of her shell once getting to know them.

Ebony and Ivory

Ebony and Ivory (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Ebony and Ivory you can view their full profile here.

Ebony and Ivory are two cats in the care of Danaher Animal Home are looking to find a new residence together.

They are both a little reserved and not too keen on being stroked, but given time they may be more likely to accept a bit of fuss.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "It’s true; Ebony and Ivory might not always rush to the door to shower you with enthusiastic meows and purrs — after all, who doesn't appreciate a good lounge now and then? But their subtle ways of showing affection, the trust they'll place in you, the soft nuzzling for more loving — it's a relationship worth building."