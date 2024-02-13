His family confirmed the death of the BBC DJ with “profound regret” in a statement issued this afternoon.

Steve, a former pupil at the Eastwood School near Southend, joined the BBC in the 1970s and was a familiar voice on Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades.

His family said: "It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

"In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard.

“Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities.

"As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time."

Steve Wright with George Michael in 1990 (Image: PA)

BBC director general Tim Davie said: "All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news.

“Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades.

“He was the ultimate professional – passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners.

“This was deservedly recognised in the New Year Honours list with his MBE for services to radio.

“No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces. They loved him deeply.

“We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly."

Paul McCartney surprising Steve Wright and his production assistant Dianne Oxberry in 1990 (Image: PA)

Radio 2 is planning to celebrate the radio personality’s life with a range of programming across the station.

Station boss Helen Thomas said: "Steve understood the connection and companionship that radio engenders better than anyone, and we all loved him for it.

“He was a consummate professional whose attention to detail was always second to none, and he made his guests laugh, he was fair, and he wanted to showcase them and their work in the best possible light, bringing brilliant stories to our listeners.”