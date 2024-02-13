TV star Gemma Collins said “this is it” as she announced her engagement to partner Rami Hawash.
The former The Only Way Is Essex star shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple in which she is flashing a diamond engagement ring.
She wrote on her story: “Get ya hats ready. This is it.”
The couple have been engaged before but called off the wedding.
Gemma and her businessman fiancée have been enjoying a luxury holiday in the Maldives and Dubai, with the reality star sharing videos of herself in an array of swimsuits.
Last week she opened up about her battle to lose weight while dealing with health issues including an underactive thyroid, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and metabolic syndrome, a group of health problems that puts a person at risk of type two diabetes or conditions that affect the heart or blood vessels.
She wrote on Instagram that she had been eating chicken and drinking water for a week and working out for two hours a day but had lost only 0.4lbs.
She said: “Why can I master everything except weight loss?”
She added: “I’m gonna keep showing up and I’m gonna keep going against all odds but some days it just breaks you.
“Shout out too all the people who feel this. Can you IMAGINE!!! Eating a handful of chicken and water for a whole week and working out I was shook when the scales said .4”
“METABOLIC SYNDROME. UNDERACTIVE THYROID. PCOS, the struggle is real but like F will it stop me.”
