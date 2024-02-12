CONCERNS have been raised over the future of The Body Shop stores in Essex after administrators were parachuted in by bosses.
The cosmetic high street chain, which has branches in Colchester, Braintree, Chelmsford, Basildon and Southend, is facing the threat of potential closure.
It comes after it was revealed administrators had been appointed by owner Aurelius, who purchased the brand only in November last year.
It has now been reported FRP Advisory will handle the insolvency process and a “significant” number of The Body Shop stores across the UK are at risk of shutting down.
The retailer employs an estimated 10,000 people across the globe.
The Gazette has contacted The Body Shop for comment.
