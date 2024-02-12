Firefighters and gas engineers were called to The Green, Writtle, on Sunday morning after residents reported a smell of gas.

The road has remained closed since the incident was reported, with a diversion in place.

READ MORE: Road near Essex city closed because of 'gas leak'

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters were called to an incident near The Green, Writtle, at 8.44am on Sunday morning.

The Green in Writtle (Image: Robin Webster)

"When crews arrived, they reported there were elevated levels of gas in the building. With the help of police, they evacuated properties nearby and closed off the road.

"Crews made the scene safe by 10.47am and left the scene with Cadent."

A spokesman for Cadent said: “On Sunday, February 11, we responded to a report of a smell of gas in The Green, Writtle.

“Cadent engineers worked throughout the day to pinpoint the source within the local network as quickly as they could and took immediate action to make everything safe.

“When the escape was located, it was close to an electric cable so we have contacted our colleagues at UK Power Networks to ensure that they are happy that its cables are safe and secure.

“We appreciate everyone's patience as we work as safely and as efficiently as we can to get this resolved as soon as possible.

“If you smell gas, please act immediately and call the gas emergency service on 0800 111 999. Please do not assume it is related to this. It may not be and needs to be checked out.”