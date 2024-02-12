The Mirror reported on Saturday Vanessa and her on-screen partner Miles Nazaire have sparked speculation they are an item with “flirty behaviour on set”.

Chatting on ITV’s Lorraine this morning, the pair appeared to talk down the rumours.

Made in Chelsea star Miles told presenter Ranvir Singh: “From the get-go when we started this whole experience I really wanted to show how much work we put into this.

Skating stars - Dancing on Ice pro Vanessa Bauer and Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire (Image: Ian West/PA)

“For me and Vanessa, of course we get it, there’s going to be speculation of a romance or whatever.

“We really want to show how much work we’re putting into this and we don’t want it to be taken away [because people are saying] ‘look there’s a new couple’ or something.

“We’re together every day for hours and hours a day and we have such an amazing friendship, genuinely, and what she’s been teaching me is every routine has a story.”

He acknowledged two of their routines had been “romantic and emotional”.

“I understand why the public are going ‘oh, is something there?’,” he added.

Couple - Joey Essex with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Bauer at the Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards in 2022 (Image: PA)

Vanessa, was previously in a relationship with her former Dancing on Ice partner Joey Essex before the pair split in April last year, told Ranvir having an “initial bond” is important in the world of Dancing on Ice.

She said: “From a pro’s point of view, you have to have that initial bond to be able to create routines like that.

“I always said from the very beginning just remember this is tough. Dancing on Ice is a lot of pressure. Just keep the fun and keep having fun in our training.”

Lovable - The Only Way is Essex star Joey Essex

Her ex-boyfriend, The Only Way is Essex star Joey, has previously said he’s keen to find love again.

Speaking to the Sun in May last year, after he parted ways with Vanessa, he said: “I’m in the best shape of my life. If a nice, kind girl walks into my life I’d get to know her.

“I’d like a girlfriend, but she needs to fit into my jigsaw puzzle. I’ve had some nice girlfriends over the years, but I need a girl to lift me up and put a smile on my face every day.”