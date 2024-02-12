ESSEX schoolchildren have returned to school for their last week of teaching before the spring half term.

Pupils in the county will have a week off school after packing away their books on Friday.

This includes schools in the Essex County Council, Southend Council, and Thurrock Council areas.

Essex term dates 2024

Schools in Essex break up on Friday

Here’s a list of all the upcoming school holidays in Essex in the current academic year:

  • Spring half term: Monday, February 19 to Friday, February 23
  • Easter holiday: Friday, March 29 to Friday, April 12
  • Early May bank holiday: Monday, May 6
  • Summer half term: Monday, May 27 to Friday, May 31
  • Summer holiday: Wednesday, July 24 to Friday, August 30

When is the next bank holiday in England?

These are the bank holidays to look forward to this year:

  • March 29: Good Friday
  • April 1: Easter Monday
  • May 6: Early May bank holiday
  • May 27: Spring bank holiday
  • August 26: Summer bank holiday
  • December 25: Christmas Day
  • December 26: Boxing Day