On February 9, Essex Police’s Road Crime Team arrested two men in connection with drug driving.

It was part of their proactive patrols across the county, focused on tackling crimes committed on roads in Essex.

The first arrest came after officers requested the driver of a car to stop at Chelmsford on the afternoon of Friday, February 9.

Instead, the driver drove off at speed.

Officers initially followed the vehicle but halted the pursuit when the car mounted the pavement narrowly missing pedestrians.

Road Crime Team officers found the car abandoned in South Woodham Ferrers with the support of the Dog Unit.

They arrested the driver after they attended a nearby address and a quantity of drugs were seized.

A 23-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug driving and possession with intent to supply.

Later that same day, a driver was stopped due to the manner of driving in South Woodham Ferrers by colleagues in OSG.

He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

The 35-year-old man has been released under investigation.

Furthermore, a vehicle stolen in Dunmow four days earlier was located in Downham by the RCT. The open-backed van will now be forensically examined.

PC Paul Simmons said: “We’re out there every day to make roads safe for everyone to use, and to make it difficult for those intent on committing crimes to do so.

“The law is clear, drug driving is illegal, stealing vehicles is illegal and dangerous driving is illegal.

“It’s our job, alongside our colleagues, to identify offenders, arrest and bring before the courts before anyone is harmed by their reckless decisions.”

Throughout the tour of duty, three vehicles were seized for no insurance