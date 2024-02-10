There had been a crash between Junction 26 at Stanway and Junction 25 near Marks Tey on Friday afternoon.

The incident saw a person rushed to Colchester Hospital for further treatment.

National Highways East have now confirmed the road has reopened.

They said: “The A12 southbound between J26 and J25 near Colchester is now fully open following an earlier collision.

“Delays clearing well in the area. Have a safe journey.”

On Friday, National Highways said the crash “resulted in a serious fuel spillage across the road surface”, in a statement on their website.

They said the road would remain closed while the spillage was being cleaned and until it was safe to reopen.

Update - The #A12 southbound between J26 and J25 near #colchester is now fully open following an earlier collision.



Delays clearing well in the area. Have a safe journey. pic.twitter.com/H5hHYKcLaz — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) February 10, 2024

The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed ambulance crews had attended the scene yesterday.

A statement said: “We were called at 2.35pm with reports of a collision on the A12 near Stanway.

East of England Ambulance Service confirmed crews had attended the scene (Image: Newsquest)

“We sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer vehicle. One person was taken to Colchester Hospital for further care."

Meanwhile, Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it was not called to the incident.

There had been a knock-on effect for drivers around the city, with motorists on main routes including Cymbeline Way and Mile End Road getting caught in tailbacks.

One driver on the Colchester-bound carriageway said they had seen a lorry “jackknifed across the road”.

Another eyewitness said they believed “at least four cars” had been involved in the collision.

They said: "I've just driven past in the other direction near Tollgate and the road is closed going towards London.

“It's backed up everything and is completely closed, causing chaos. It looks like at least four cars were involved."

Essex Police has been approached for comment.