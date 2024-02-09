The team were out across Essex on Thursday February 8, routinely supporting other teams from across the force in policing activities that included making arrest attempts and proactive, high visibility patrols.

Officers from the force’s Operational Support Group arrested two men in connection with the theft of a Ford Focus from South Woodham Ferrers in December 2023.

The pair, aged 19 and 24 respectively, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

They have been released on bail until March 13 whilst police continue their enquiries.

In a separate incident, a 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with theft from a van in which tools were taken.

Proactive - The officers were on patrol in a bid to keep roads safe (Image: N/a)

This was reported to have taken place in Benfleet overnight on December 11, 2023.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle and remains in custody.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man who was stopped driving a BMW in Witham was arrested on suspicion of having no driving licence and no insurance following routine enquiries.

He was further arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation whilst police continue their enquiries.

Chief Inspector Richard Baxter said: “My officers are dedicated to supporting other teams across the force keeping you safe and tackling crimes that affect people through property losses that affect them day to day, such as the theft of a vehicle, or affecting their livelihood after items have been stolen from a vehicle.

“The roads are for everyone’s use, and we want them to be safe.

“That’s why it’s important to ensure that they aren’t used for criminal activities that could bring harm to others or enable crimes.”