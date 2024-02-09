Connor Selby, 26, is one of more than 60 artists collaborating on a new version of Mark Knopfler’s 1983 instrumental “Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero” to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The rising star, who started his career performing at Chinnerys on Southend seafront, described the experience as “literally the stuff of dreams”.

He said: “I’m so grateful I was given the opportunity to be a part of it.

“It’s an incredibly surreal feeling, seeing all those truly amazing people on the cover, the heroes I grew up listening to. And then there’s me.”

The cover was designed in the style of The Beatles “Sgt Pepper” album, by legendary artist Peter Blake.

“I’m truly honoured and so grateful to be part of it,” Connor added.

Connor has lived in Billericay for most of his life, and has played music professionally throughout south Essex since he was a teenager.

His first ever professional gig was at Chinnerys in Southend, aged just 15.

Connor recalled: “That was one of the first steps in my career as a musician. It’s quite meaningful really.

“Performing is a huge part of what I do, and I’ve grown to love it more since then.”

After working with the Who’s manager Bill Curbishley, opening for the rockers at Wembley Stadium in 2019, Connor was called upon to join his idols for the charity record last year.

He said: “I recorded my part the week Jeff Beck died. This is his last ever record, so listening to what he played was truly stunning in that context.”

Martin and Connor playing together at Leigh Community Centre. (Image: Connor Selby)

Despite being named “blues music’s next big star”, Connor is still keen to stick to his roots. He regularly performs at Leigh Community Centre with Essex musician Martin McNeill.

He said: “It’s really important for any performing artists to play at pubs and small places to really develop that craft. If you can play at those places, you can play anywhere.

“There are so many great musicians in Essex - people who have been keeping the scene alive for a long time, like Martin McNeill.”

Martin said: “I’ve loved watching Connor’s career develop over the years. He’s one of the most incredible musicians I’ve had the fortune to work with.”

The single will be released on March 15.