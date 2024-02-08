The government said today buildings made with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) at 119 schools across England, 39 per cent of which are in the county, will be included in its school rebuilding programme.

Another 22 schools in Essex will receive grants to fund the removal of Raac from their buildings where works will typically be smaller in scale.

Education secretary - Gillian Keegan

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Nothing is more important to me than the safety of every child and member of staff in school.

“We will continue to work closely with schools and colleges as we take the next step to permanently remove Raac from affected buildings.

“I want to thank all schools, colleges and local authorities who have worked tirelessly with the department to ensure all children remain in face-to-face education.”

The Essex schools included in the school rebuilding programme

Here is a list of the 46 schools across the county where buildings will be rebuilt or refurbished:

Elm Hall Primary School

Priory Primary School, Bicknacre

Southview School

Spring Meadow Primary School & School House Nursery

Merrylands Primary School

Ortu Corringham Primary School and Nursery

Ravens Academy

Anglo European School

Arthur Bugler Primary School

Barnes Farm Junior School

Baynards Primary School

Beehive Lane Community Primary School

Bentfield Primary School and Nursery

Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School

Clacton County High School

East Tilbury Primary School

Elmstead Primary School

Eversley Primary School

Great Leighs Primary School

Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Hatfield Heath Primary School

Hatfield Peverel St Andrew's Junior School

Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School

Hillhouse CofE Primary School

Hockley Primary School

Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport

Katherine Semar Infant School

Katherine Semar Junior School

Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery

Kingsdown School

Lubbins Park Primary Academy

Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School

Springfield Primary School

St Clere's School

St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge

The Billericay School

The Bromfords School

The FitzWimarc School

The Gilberd School

The Honywood Community Science School

Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre

White Court School

White Hall Academy and Nursery

Winter Gardens Academy

Wyburns Primary School

These 22 Essex schools will receive grants to fund the removal of Raac: